Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after acquiring an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 625,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG opened at $87.12 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

