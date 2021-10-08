Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE SI traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

