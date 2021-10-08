Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.29

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The stock has a market cap of $750.16 million, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Simulations Plus by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

