Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000.

Shares of BLCN opened at $45.95 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

