Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $172,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

