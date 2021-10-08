Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.49 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $309.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.