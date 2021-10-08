Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.