Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 161.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $64.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

