Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,238 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

