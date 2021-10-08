Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,238 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62,477 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 304,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $16.35 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

