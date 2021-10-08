SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SLM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SLM by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 169,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SLM by 21.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,359 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.