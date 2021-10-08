Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $226.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have outpaced the industry year to date thanks to a robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter 2021. This marked the company’s fourth straight earnings beat and fifth consecutive sales surprise. Both earnings and sales increased year over year owing to robust sales across all segments. Snap-on remains on track with its Value Creation model and other cost-reduction initiatives. Its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. Higher sales volume and gains from RCI initiatives led to margin expansion, which boosted the bottom line. However, higher restructuring costs and unfavorable currency movements remain headwinds. The company’s operating income included $4 million of restructuring costs, while gross margin included 30 bps of costs in the second quarter.”

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.17.

SNA opened at $216.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average of $229.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after buying an additional 150,804 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.