Sora Validator Token (VAL) Market Cap Reaches $365,664.36

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001652 BTC on major exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $365,664.36 and $49,345.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,668.12 or 1.00174997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004755 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.29 or 0.00537426 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004768 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,639 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars.

