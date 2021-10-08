Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 7.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 476,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,322,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

