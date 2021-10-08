SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,688 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,802,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period.

GLDM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 87,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,879. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

