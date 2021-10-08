Spectiv Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00227103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00103392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

