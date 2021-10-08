Spectrum Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $36,756.05 and approximately $4,092.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.33 or 0.00324419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000806 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.