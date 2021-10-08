Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.70

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.70 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 1,243,193 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.65. The stock has a market cap of £329.26 million and a PE ratio of 52.08.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

