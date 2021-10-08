Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.00.

OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $225.15 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $133.15 and a twelve month high of $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.31.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

