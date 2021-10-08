Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.98. 32,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

