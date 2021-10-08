StableUSD (USDS) Market Cap Reaches $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00226003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.