Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS SLFPF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

