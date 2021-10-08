Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.10.

NYSE:SWK opened at $177.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.20 and a 200 day moving average of $200.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

