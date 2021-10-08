Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.65.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $48.66 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stantec by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Stantec by 16.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

