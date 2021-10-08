State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE PB opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.