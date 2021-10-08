State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.49 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

