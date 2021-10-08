State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.78 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Chegg were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Chegg by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

