State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,572 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 674,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.