State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 101,800 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VEREIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 92,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

