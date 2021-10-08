State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 126,999 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,999 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,768,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 979,679 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,712,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

