State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 32,563 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ternium were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ternium by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ternium by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

TX opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

