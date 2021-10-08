State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,094. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

