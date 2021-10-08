Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.89. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

