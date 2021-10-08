Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Down 15.5% in September

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.