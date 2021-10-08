Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Shares Up 3.8%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.60. 26,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 6,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Several research firms recently commented on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

