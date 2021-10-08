Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

