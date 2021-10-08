Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 459 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Envestnet stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

