Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 47.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $119.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

