Stephens Inc. AR Has $340,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $121.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

