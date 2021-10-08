Stephens Inc. AR Invests $276,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

