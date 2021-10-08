Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 841 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PROG were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 373.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PRG opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.