Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,317 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

