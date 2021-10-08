Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Shares Down 0.4%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Steppe Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STPGF)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

