Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,261,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 968,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.