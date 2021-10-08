Stifel Europe Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Europe from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.