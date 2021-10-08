Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.