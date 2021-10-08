Stora Enso Oyj Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEOAY. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

