Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEOAY. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

