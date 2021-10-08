STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of STORE Capital worth $75,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

