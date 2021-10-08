Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,800 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 532,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SREDF stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

